Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

