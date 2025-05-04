Comerica Bank Sells 2,939 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,106 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after buying an additional 531,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,201,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $253.23 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

