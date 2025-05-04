Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $565.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 17.5 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $227.15 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $234.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Featured Stories

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

