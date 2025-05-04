Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.600 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

ATMU stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

