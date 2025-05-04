20,939 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,359,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196,013 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,683,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,008,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $12,795,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

