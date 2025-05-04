Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vale were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vale by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,995,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,541,000 after buying an additional 5,775,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vale by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,891,000 after buying an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Vale by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,475 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,965,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,652 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VALE opened at $9.37 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.3758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

