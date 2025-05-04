Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.

Kimco Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 135.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

