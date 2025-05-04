ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICF International to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ICF International has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ICFI

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.