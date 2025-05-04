Azora Capital LP Sells 167,867 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Azora Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,867 shares during the period. International Bancshares makes up approximately 2.1% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $46,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

