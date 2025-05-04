Baker BROS. Advisors LP Buys 315,881 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,881 shares during the period. Edgewise Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 6.50% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $164,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 191,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,843,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of EWTX opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $36,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,822.19. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $259,339.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,774.34. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

