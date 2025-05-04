Azora Capital LP Grows Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Azora Capital LP raised its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,621 shares during the period. First Foundation accounts for 1.2% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.05% of First Foundation worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 30.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Foundation by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 140,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $438.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.01. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

