Baker BROS. Advisors LP Takes Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Disc Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $416,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,503.90. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,297 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,038. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,690 shares of company stock worth $19,648,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 0.3 %

Disc Medicine stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $68.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

