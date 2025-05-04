LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSLGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.40 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.85). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.82), with a volume of 43,655 shares.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.20. The company has a market cap of £296.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is 106.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adrian Collins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($73,267.85). Also, insider Adam Castleton acquired 14,195 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £38,610.40 ($51,248.21). Insiders bought a total of 34,254 shares of company stock worth $9,396,085 in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

