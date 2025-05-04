LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.40 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.85). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.82), with a volume of 43,655 shares.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.20. The company has a market cap of £296.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is 106.30%.

In related news, insider Adrian Collins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($73,267.85). Also, insider Adam Castleton acquired 14,195 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £38,610.40 ($51,248.21). Insiders bought a total of 34,254 shares of company stock worth $9,396,085 in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

Featured Articles

