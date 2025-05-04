Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Shell Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shell declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Shell

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shell stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

