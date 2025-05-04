Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Magna International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Magna International stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. Magna International has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
