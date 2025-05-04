Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Magna International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Magna International Trading Down 5.6 %

Magna International stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. Magna International has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Magna International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Veritas upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGA

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.