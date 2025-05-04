NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.21. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 27,562 shares.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Up 13.9 %

The company has a market cap of $16.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

