J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.11 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 269.80 ($3.58). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 263.40 ($3.50), with a volume of 11,964,226 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBRY shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 305 ($4.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.88. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The grocer reported GBX 23.10 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, research analysts predict that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.7241977 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 41,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £107,174.60 ($142,254.58). Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

