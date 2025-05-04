Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.
View Our Latest Stock Report on VNT
Vontier Price Performance
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vontier
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- UPS Stock Forecast: Rebound Underway for United Parcel Service?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.