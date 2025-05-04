Azora Capital LP Invests $13.55 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 221,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 78,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,237 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,430,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

