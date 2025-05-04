Azora Capital LP Takes Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 227,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Financial Institutions stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.33%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

