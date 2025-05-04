KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Acquired by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,559 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 19.74% of KALA BIO worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KALA BIO by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KALA BIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. SR One Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KALA BIO by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 598,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KALA BIO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

Shares of KALA BIO stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.54. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALA BIO Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

