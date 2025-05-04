Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issues Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $43.13.
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.53%.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
