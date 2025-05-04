Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.63 and traded as high as C$28.10. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$27.77, with a volume of 39,434 shares changing hands.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.67.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.83%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

