AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $5.25. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 402,098 shares trading hands.

AIkido Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $31.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

