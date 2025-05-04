Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 121,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $0.42 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LVLU Free Report ) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.