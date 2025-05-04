Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 121,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $0.42 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.
