Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

FTCO opened at $3.43 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

