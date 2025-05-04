PHH (NYSE:PHH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.51 and traded as high as $14.84. PHH shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 339,751 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

