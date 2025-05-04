Luk Fook (OTC:LKFLF) Shares Up 31.5% – Time to Buy?

Luk Fook Holdings (OTC:LKFLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 31.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 2,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Luk Fook Trading Up 31.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Luk Fook Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.