Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher J. Krug acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,933.81. The trade was a 46.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,206 shares of company stock worth $65,524. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned 2.25% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

About Greenidge Generation

NASDAQ:GREE opened at $1.10 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

