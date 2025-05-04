Avidity Partners Management LP Cuts Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Avidity Partners Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138,400 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines makes up 1.5% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 112,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Scotiabank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. This represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

