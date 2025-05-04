Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Purchased by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,707,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,471 shares during the period. Immunovant comprises 0.5% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $42,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Immunovant by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $156,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,494.80. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at $15,412,790.88. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.