Avidity Partners Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,800 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines accounts for about 1.9% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.27% of Revolution Medicines worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 187.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $801,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,837,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.11. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

