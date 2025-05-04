Avidity Partners Management LP Has $33.88 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises 3.3% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $33,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

