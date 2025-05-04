Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 48,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avidity Partners Management LP lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.