Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 288,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avidity Partners Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,000 shares during the period. Avantor makes up 2.0% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

