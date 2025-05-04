Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 174,900 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 174,900 shares during the period. Glaukos accounts for approximately 2.5% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $25,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $3,679,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Glaukos by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $128.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.