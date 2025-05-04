315,833 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 315,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Bank of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BAC opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.