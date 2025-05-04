Northern Trust Corp Buys 277,746 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $107,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,008,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,578,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after buying an additional 235,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,289,000 after acquiring an additional 415,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,766,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,006,000 after acquiring an additional 677,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,908,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $26.09 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.93.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

