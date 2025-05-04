Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $98,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $172.55 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.76 and a 12-month high of $190.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.05.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.