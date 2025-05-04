Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,797,118 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Amcor worth $116,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 442,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 91.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Read Our Latest Report on AMCR

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.