Northern Trust Corp Has $111.34 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of The Carlyle Group worth $111,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,420,000 after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,687,000 after buying an additional 467,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

