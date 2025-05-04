Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,259 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of Chart Industries worth $122,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $251,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

