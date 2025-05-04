Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $31.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4,357.94 billion. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Mitsubishi Stock Down 1.2 %

MSBHF stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.52. Mitsubishi has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie lowered Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

