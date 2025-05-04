The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 19,334 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Incyte were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

