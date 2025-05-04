Browning West LP Cuts Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Browning West LP cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,632,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,004,254 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up about 26.5% of Browning West LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Browning West LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $265,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,071 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,394,000 after buying an additional 1,300,121 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 545.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,403,000 after buying an additional 1,022,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 776.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 817,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after buying an additional 723,962 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

