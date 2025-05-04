Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Holdings Boosted by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,249 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 4.72% of Verastem worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 546.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 67.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Verastem by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 26,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verastem from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $382.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.57). As a group, research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

