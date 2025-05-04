Brown Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,561 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

