Brown Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brown Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $80.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

