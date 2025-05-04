Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 828,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,511 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of MSCI worth $497,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 16,353.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,539,000 after buying an additional 583,986 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MSCI by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,453,000 after buying an additional 319,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $185,003,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $126,082,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $555.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.43 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $551.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,542,084.75. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

