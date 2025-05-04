Brown Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,719,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $99.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

